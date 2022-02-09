ALBANY — Revitalizing downtown Albany brings some challenges: The county’s population has dropped over the past decade, the number of workers in the area has declined and it doesn’t have much to bring in out-of-town visitors any longer.
That was the assessment of a team of consultants hired by the city of Albany to come up with a master plan to reinvigorate the area.
On Tuesday, the group presented some of its findings and asked for public input on initial plans. Afterward, the consultants held a listening session to hear what suggestions audience members had.
Central to the plan is getting people to live where some already work, dine and play.
“The silver bullet is getting people to live in downtown,” Adam Williamson, senior principal with TSW, which specializes in planning and design of livable communities and sustainable developments, said. “It’s already walkable. How do we get people here?”
Prior to Williamson’s presentation, the audience of about 60 gathered at the Flint RiverQuarium’s Imagination Theater was told about some of the factors working against the downtown area. Among those challenges are the population growth both in Albany and Dougherty County and surrounding communities.
Also, the downtown work force that helps support retail stores and restaurants has shrunk by about 25 percent over the past 10 years, and 98 percent of those who work downtown commute from other places, according to figures given by presenters. That has been exacerbated by COVID-19, which caused many of the government workers to stay home and not eat in downtown restaurants.
The vacancy rate also is a concern, with about 404,000 square feet of 1.5 million square feet in the target area currently unoccupied.
Some of the pluses identified include Albany’s position as the population hub of the region, historic downtown architecture, the potential to capture more businesses from travelers who lodge in downtown hotel rooms and an improving economic and housing outlook.
“Downtown is missing opportunities to capture other in-region spending; Downtown Albany captures only a small percentage of a comparatively large overnight business travel market — both as a share of spending on overnight lodging and total visitor spending while staying in the area,” KB Advisory Group wrote in its assessment. “The potential economic impact of Albany State University on downtown is also largely unrealized.”
The planners envision turning upper floors of downtown buildings, such as the former Albany Herald headquarters, into apartments, with room for retail space on the ground floors. About 176 multifamily units could be created, with room for an additional 80 to 90 units created on undeveloped parcels in the area.
Business owner Cynthia Walker said she saw some things she liked in the presentation.
“This is my first time coming to one of these events,” she said. “I’m in downtown at The Grille House. I want to see what kind of development they’re thinking about putting where.”
The idea of bringing more people to live downtown is exciting, she said.
“It kind of puts me in the feel of a Thomasville, Georgia, or Savannah,” she said. “It’s like the river walk in Savannah. You can walk, you can take your drinks around and you have the river and there’s a place for kids. You have the opportunity to walk around.”
For Omar Salaam, an Albany mayoral candidate in 2019, the important thing is making sure to act on the plan ultimately decided upon.
“We’ve had so many master plans over the last 40 years, but we still have a poor downtown because they have not been implemented,” he said. “We hope our politicians will listen because we’ve been saying this for 40 years.
“I’d like the whole community included. The politicians, they don’t want to help the whole community.”
