ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world’s leading management consulting firms and premier employers, will invest $18 million in expanding its Atlanta Business Services Center. The internationally known company’s expansion in the state will result in 331 additional jobs in Fulton County.
“BCG has more than doubled their roster of employees in Atlanta over the past three years, and their decision to continue investing in the Peach State is a testament to our highly educated pipeline of talent and our pro-business environment,” Kemp said in a news release. “They have been a partner to the state for many years, and I’m very grateful to BCG for continuing to create jobs and opportunities for hard-working Georgians.”
Founded in 1963, BCG has evolved into a global company with offices in more than 50 different countries. BCG first opened an Atlanta office in 1995. In 2017, the company established its new Business Services Center called “Nexus” in Atlanta, surpassing initial projections and ultimately creating 268 new jobs. The company also owns BrightHouse, an Atlanta-based global creative consultancy with a focus on brand strategy that is located in Ponce City Market. When this expansion in Atlanta is complete, BCG and BrightHouse will employ more than 900 Georgians across three metro Atlanta offices.
“BCG has been proud to be part of the fabric of the Atlanta community since 1995,” BCG Managing Director and Partner Rodrigo Garcia-Escudero said. “We are eager to play our part in helping Atlanta to continue to thrive and be a leading location for business in the post-COVID reality.”
BCG will add nearly 60,000 square feet to its current Nexus office, located at 100 Peachtree Street NE. Job opportunities include careers in administrative services, human resources, finance, information technology, operations and design. Individuals interested in opportunities with BCG are encouraged to visit bcg.com/careers for additional information.
“We welcome businesses that are able to create good and promising jobs and draw upon Atlanta’s diverse pool of talent,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. “Congratulations Boston Consulting Group on your expansion, and thank you for continuing to invest in Atlanta.”
“This announcement from BCG is an exciting reminder that, amidst the difficulties presented by the pandemic, downtown Atlanta’s business climate remains resilient,” A.J. Robinson, president of Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, said. “Good news like this reinforces the importance of Atlanta’s core as a place where companies and their work forces can thrive.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Regional Project Manager Emily Poole represented the Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with Invest Atlanta, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, and Georgia Power.
“It’s always an honor when businesses choose to continue investing in our state and in our people,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “BCG’s major expansion is proof of the state’s diverse economic ecosystem, and that we can support the growth of our existing industries with the qualified work force and needed infrastructure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.