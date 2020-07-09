VALDOSTA – A Florida convicted felon caught traveling in south Georgia with six illegal long guns pleaded guilty for his crime in federal court Tuesday, Charlie Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said.
Leo Edwin Haney, 30, of Homestead, Fla., pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson on Tuesday. Haney, who has prior convictions in Florida for attempted burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Haney was pulled over by the Adel Police Department on Aug. 16, 2018. A K9 team conducted a free air sniff of Haney’s vehicle and alerted positively. Officers found a marijuana test kit, several packages of cigarillo wrappers, two gun barrels and six long guns, which were hidden in the spare tire compartment of the vehicle under bags of clothing and other personal items. Haney admitted he knew the guns were there, and that it was illegal for him to have firearms. He was previously convicted of attempted burglary in the 16th Judicial Circuit, in Monroe County, Fla., on July 30, 2007, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the Eighth Judicial Circuit, Alachua County, Fla., on March 26, 2013.
“Removing illegal weapons from the hands of convicted felons is a critical part of a commonsense strategy to decrease violent crime, gangs and drug trafficking across the Middle District of Georgia," Peeler said in a news release. "We will prosecute convicted felons caught with firearms. I want to thank the Adel Police Department and the FBI for their good work in our shared commitment to make our communities safer.”
The case was investigated by the Adel Police Department and FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals is prosecuting the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.