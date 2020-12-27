ALBANY – A convicted felon arrested with an assault rifle and 15 rounds of ammunition in Lanier County was sentenced to eight years in prison for illegally possessing the firearm, Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
Blake Richard Ruis, 26, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Ruis previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on June 16. There is no parole in the federal system.
On May 8, 2019, a Lanier County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol observed the defendant driving his Ford Mustang erratically and activated his emergency lights. The defendant failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued with the Mustang reaching speeds in excess of 115 mph. Ruis ultimately lost control of his vehicle, striking several stop signs before giving up the flight. Ruis was taken into custody without incident. Inside Ruis’s car, the arresting officer found a loaded High Point 9mm rifle and 15 rounds of ammunition belonging to the defendant. Ruis has prior felony convictions in the Superior Court of Lowndes County for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, theft by taking and theft by conversion.
“This convicted felon endangered the community by illegally possessing a gun and made things worse by leading the police on a dangerous, high-speed chase. He will have eight years in federal prison without parole to reflect on his actions,” Leary said. “I want to thank the FBI and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office for their work in taking this defendant off the streets.”
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit prosecuted the case for the government.
