MACON – U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler announced this week that a convicted felon living in Athens was sentenced to serve more than nine years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
Anthony Holloway, 28, of Athens was sentenced by U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal to serve 110 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in June to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
Police executed a search warrant at an Athens apartment in August 2019 for distribution of heroin and other drug trafficking. Holloway was inside the residence and had a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Police also found cocaine and other drug paraphernalia, as well as cash, in the residence. Holloway, a convicted felon, admitted that the firearm belonged to him and that he knew it was illegal for him to possess the Ruger, model LCP, .380 semi-automatic pistol.
“It is illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms, and the consequence is prison," Peeler said in a news release. "Let me be very clear to those who are breaking this law: Our office will prosecute felons caught in possession of guns. Removing firearms from the hands of convicted felons is part of a commonsense strategy to reduce violent crime and make our communities safer.”
Gun cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. They are also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
This case was investigated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Easterling prosecuted the case for the government.
