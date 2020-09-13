MACON – A convicted felon caught with an illegal firearm and ammunition during the execution of a state search warrant was sentenced to prison this week, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler said.
Jonathan Duneil Blash, 29, of Macon was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tripp Self to 27 months in prison followed by three years supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
Bibb County deputies executed a state search warrant for illegal drug activity at the defendant’s Macon apartment on Feb. 10, 2019. Blash, who has multiple prior felony convictions, including theft by taking, was found in possession of a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver and ammunition. Deputies also recovered drugs during the legal search. Blash admitted that he purchased the gun from someone off the street.
“Law enforcement is working hard in Middle Georgia to shut down the underground gun market which feeds criminal activity," Peeler said. "Convicted felons caught in possession of illegal firearms will be held accountable at the federal level and will face prison without parole. I want to thank the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF for their work in this case.”
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. It is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. For more information about Project Guardian, see https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.
The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Macon. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul McCommon prosecuted the case for the government.
