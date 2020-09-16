MACON – United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles peeler said a convicted felon, caught with a loaded illegal weapon when law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call, has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm illegally.
Freddie Slaughter Jr., 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Tripp Self. Slaughter faces a maximum 10 years in federal prison. Self scheduled sentencing for Dec. 8, 2020.
According to the stipulation of fact, law enforcement was dispatched to a Macon residence on June 9, 2019, in reference to an alleged domestic disturbance involving Slaughter. When officers arrived at the scene and told the defendant they were responding to a possible domestic violence incident, Slaughter ran. Officers detained Slaughter, and a loaded semiautomatic pistol fell out of his pocket. Slaughter has several prior felony convictions, including robbery by sudden snatching in the Superior Court of Bibb County on June 27, 2005. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.
“Convicted felons illegally possessing guns in the Middle District of Georgia face federal prosecution and federal prison, where there is no parole,” Peeler said in a news release. “I want to thank the ATF and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for their work taking guns out of the hands of convicted felons in Middle Georgia.”
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. It is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. For more information about Project Guardian, see https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.
The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Will R. Keyes is prosecuting the case for the government.
