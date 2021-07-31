COLUMBUS – A convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history in the Columbus community was sentenced to federal prison following an ATF-led investigation into gun trafficking.
Maurice Toney, 47, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 63 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Clay Land after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Repeat criminal offenders caught in illegal possession of firearms in Columbus will face federal prosecution,” acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “Our office is working closely with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to prosecute the most violent and habitual felons that continually disregard the law and disrupt the community.”
“Prohibited individuals in possession of firearms are a danger to our communities,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge John Schmidt with the ATF Atlanta Field Division said. “We will always work with our partners to identify and prosecute these types of people to make our citizens safer."
According to court documents, ATF conducted a gun trafficking investigation in the Columbus area in August and September of 2020. Toney was under surveillance for suspected firearms and methamphetamine trafficking. A confidential informant purchased 46 grams of methamphetamine from Toney at a Columbus food mart. On the same day, the CI traveled with Toney to a Columbus residence to purchase a 20-gauge, pump-action shotgun and a .38SPL revolver from Toney.
The CI went with Toney to another Columbus residence to purchase a semi-automatic rifle with one magazine and 15 rounds of .22LR ammunition from Toney. Toney has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and habitual violator in the Superior Court of Muscogee County. It is illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms.
This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams prosecuted the case for the government.
