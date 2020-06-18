ALBANY – A convicted felon caught with an assault rifle and more than a dozen rounds of ammunition has pleaded guilty to his crime, Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
Richard Blake Ruis, 26, of Valdosta, entered a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.
A Lanier County Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol the night of May 8, 2019, attempted to pull over the defendant after observing him driving his Ford Mustang erratically, but the defendant increased his speed and failed to stop, eventually losing control of his car and striking several stop signs before giving up the chase. Ruis was taken into custody without incident. Inside Ruis’ car, the arresting officer found a High Point 9mm assault rifle, along with 15 rounds of ammunition, all of which the defendant admitted belonged to him. Ruis has prior convictions in the Superior Court of Lowndes County for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and theft by taking.
“It is illegal for convicted felons to carry firearms, period," Peeler said. "We will prosecute those found in violation of this law. Keeping firearms out of the hands of convicted felons is an important part of our strategy to reduce violent crime across the entire Middle District of Georgia. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to decrease violent crime in our district. I want to thank the FBI and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case."
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and re-entry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. For more information about Project Guardian, see https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit is prosecuting the case for the government.
