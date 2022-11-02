Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

MACON – A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge resulting from Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution in middle Georgia utilizing the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

Jeffery Maurice Willis, 44, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Willis faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

