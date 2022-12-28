Convicted member of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison

Barry Croft Jr. was part of a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Wednesday.

 Kent County Jail/AP

A Michigan federal judge sentenced a man convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to nearly 20 years in prison Wednesday.

Barry Croft Jr. was part of a plan to kidnap the Democratic governor from her summer home in 2020 and practiced detonating explosives in preparation, prosecutors have said.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Jean Casarez contributed to this report.

