Philadelphia (CNN) — An inmate considered “extremely dangerous” escaped a prison in Chester County, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning, according to local officials.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

