ADEL — Cook Medical Center has moved to its new location at 260 MJ Taylor Road in Adel as part of the new Cook Medical Plaza off exit 37 on I-75.
The hospital will also be renamed Southwell Medical upon moving.
The highly-anticipated 120,000-square-foot replacement facility became fully operational on Tuesday. Hospital officials said they want to ensure the community is aware how the relocation will affect services on the day of the move.
Beginning at 8 a.m., outpatient services including radiology, laboratory, rehabilitation and infusion were performed at the new facility, and no services are being rendered at the old facility. The new Southwell Medical campus will mirror the same services that were offered at the previous campus including rehabilitation, full service laboratory and the sleep center.
Enhanced services include a medical imaging department with SPECT-CT, CT and X-ray, as well as women’s services to include mammography, bone density and ultrasound. In addition, outpatient surgical services will be offered in a variety of specialties.
The Sylvia Barr Center, a 12-bed geriatric psychiatric facility, is being moved to the new campus. The secure unit will continue providing behavioral health services to adults who are aged 55 and older.
Cook Senior Living Center, the 95-bed skilled nursing facility, will relocate to the new campus and be renamed Southwell Health and Rehabilitation.
The hospital move comes after many months of preparation and planning.
“We could not be more excited to move into this new, state-of-the-art facility. Our team has been working extremely hard to ensure this move is safe and seamless for our patients and residents,” Southwell CEO and President Christopher Dorman said. “Over the past six months, it has taken the support and tireless work of the community, public officials, and our staff who have committed to actively plan and stage this large-scale move.”
The primary care practices at Cook Family Wellness Center and Cook Primary Care will relocate into a 10,000-square-foot medical office building. The address is 172 MJ Taylor Road, which is also located in the Cook Medical Plaza campus.
The combined practices will take on the name Southwell Medical Adel Primary Care. Cook Primary Care permanently closed on Monday.
The current Cook Family Wellness Center and Convenient Care continued to accept patients until 10 p.m. on Monday. The same providers will continue to see patients at the new facility and all appointments moving forward will be held at the new location.
Convenient Care services will also continue to be offered for non-emergent, minor injuries and illnesses between the hours of 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“We would be remiss if we did not express our sincere gratitude to the individuals and entities who made the services at this plaza a reality,” Dorman said. “We appreciate the efforts of the Hospital Authority of Tift County, the Cook County Board of Commissioners, the Mayor and Council for the City of Adel, the Cook County Economic Development Commission, and the Adel Industrial Development Authority.
"The replacement facility for Southwell Medical is a true example of a strong and successful public-private partnership, and for that, we are very grateful. We know our community is looking forward to seeing our new facility. We plan to announce the date of our grand opening in the near future and look forward to providing guided tours of the new facility at that time.”
For more information about the Cook Medical Center move to the new Southwell Medical facility, visit tiftregional.com or call (229) 896-8000.