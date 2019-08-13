ADEL — Officials with Tift Regional Health System recently announced that Cook Senior Living Center in Adel was recognized as a 2019 recipient of the Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The award recognizes Cook Senior Living Center’s commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care and is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program.
The program honors association members across the country that have demonstrated dedication to improving quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities.
“This is an amazing accomplishment, and this award really shows our team’s commitment to high-quality care,” Cook Medical Center CEO Michael Purvis said. “I could not be prouder of the amazing team we have here and their dedication to the residents they serve every day.”
AHCA/NCAL established the National Quality Award Program in 1996, basing it on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and its framework. The Baldrige framework helps organizations in various business sectors improve organizational effectiveness and achieve strategy-driven performance, and it also serves as the foundation for the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative, a multiyear effort to improve quality of care in America’s long-term and post-acute care centers.
The National Quality Award Program has three levels: bronze, silver and gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile showing key elements like vision and mission statement, as well as key strengths and challenges.
Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained examiners then review each bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria.
As a recipient of the Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award, Cook Senior Living Center can now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver — Achievement in Quality Award criteria.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to continue our meaningful work in enhancing our residents’ experience and quality care,” Purvis said. “We want to use this achievement as motivation to further our planning efforts in order for our team to achieve the silver award designation in the future.”
The award to Cook Senior Living Center will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 70th Convention and Expo in Orlando, Fla., Oct 13-16.
“I applaud Cook Senior Living Center for taking this important step toward quality improvement,” AHCA/NCAL Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Alana Wolfe said. “I encourage Cook Senior Living Center to continue on its path to achieving the highest of quality care.”
In addition, to the Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award from the AHCA/NCAL, Cook Senior Living Center also announced that through voluntary reporting to the National Healthcare Safety Network, it has been able to see and track Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) infection rates and urinary tract infections at their facility.
Cook Senior Living Center is one of only 62 facilities in Georgia that voluntarily reports C. diff infections, and through the facility's voluntary reporting, it has been recognized, along with 34 other facilities in Georgia, for having a zero C. diff infection rate. The center was also able to see that it has had a reduction in urinary tract infections in residents at the facility.
“We have been voluntarily reporting these numbers because we really want to know how we are performing, as this allows our team members to identify areas that we can continue to improve,” Purvis said. “We have been able to lower these infection rates, which demonstrates our staff’s incredible dedication and care for our residents, and we will keep working to improve in the future as well.”
To learn more about Cook Senior Living Center or Cook Medical Center, visit www.cookmedicalcenter.com or call (229) 896-8000.