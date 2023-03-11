'Cop City' protester's hands were raised when fatally shot by officers, family says

A photograph of Manuel Terán is seen in January at a memorial site near Atlanta.

 Cheney Orr/Reuters

A "Cop City" protester's hands were raised when law enforcement officers who were attempting to clear the site of a planned police and fire training facility near Atlanta opened fire, an autopsy commissioned by the activist's family found, attorneys say.

The hands of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, 26, who was killed in January, showed exit wounds in both palms, according to a news release from attorneys on Friday. "The autopsy further reveals that Manuel was most probably in a seated position, cross-legged when killed."

