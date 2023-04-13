HandsHandcuffsHC1709_source.tif

A Cordele resident with prior serious felony drug convictions pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine resulting from an investigation into drug trafficking in the community.

 Special Photo: Metro Creative

ALBANY – A Cordele resident with prior serious felony drug convictions pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine resulting from an investigation into drug trafficking in the community.

Alexis Sylvester Holton, 43, of Cordele, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner. Holton faces a minimum of five years to a maximum of 40 years in prison to be followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags