SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelvin Beal, a native of Cordele, joined the Navy after completing ROTC in high school.
Now, 14 years later, Beal is stationed with the Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) San Diego, which trains sailors in the operation and maintenance of shipboard weapons and sensors.
“The training we implement at Det San Diego is an example of how ready, relevant learning is shaping a more capable and lethal force,” Capt. Dave Stoner, CSCS San Diego's commanding officer, said. “Through innovative solutions, such as our Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Anti-Submarine Warfare Trainer, known as CIAT, and our newest, mobile combat simulator, the On Demand Trainer, we are moving away from the traditional instructor-led training at the podium and creating an immersive learning environment facilitated by an instructor that improves individual performance and in turn, shaping confident and competent sailors who know how to fight and win.
"To be victorious in our next fight, sailors must know how to extract every bit of warfighting capability resident in our ships.”
Beal, a 2004 graduate of Crisp County High School, is an operations specialist at the training center located in San Diego.
“My favorite part about serving at CSCS is being able to pass on the knowledge that I have learned over the years to some junior and senior sailors who have not gotten a chance to learn what I have,” Beal said. “I deal a lot with radar navigation and communications. I instruct certain portions of radar navigation and communication, mainly communication.”
According to Beal, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Cordele.
“Cordele taught me to just be yourself in the face of adversity,” he said.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
CSCS is a global organization of professional military and civilian educators and support personnel focused on training the Surface Navy to fight and win. CSCS trains more than 36,000 U.S. and allied sailors a year to operate, maintain and employ weapons, sensors, communications, combat systems and deck equipment of surface warships to build combat-ready ships with battle-minded crews.
CSCS provides more than 538 courses, awards 114 different Navy Enlisted Classifications, and trains more 38,000 sailors a year. The command’s mission is to develop and deliver combat systems training to achieve surface warfare superiority.
According to Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, the focus of today’s Navy is squarely on warfighting, warfighters and the capabilities needed for the Navy of the future.
“I am confident we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” Gilday said. “And we will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Beal is most proud of his time as a recruiter.
“I was able to change the lives of many people from my hometown area and all over Georgia by giving them a chance to serve their country,” he said. “I am proud of getting a chance to change their lives.”
For Beal, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations, and one Beal says he hopes to continue.
“Four of my first cousins have or are still serving,” he said. “It feels really good because even though I didn’t go to college, I still have got some college done since I have been in. I have just been able to better myself as a whole and be an influence to some of the junior sailors."
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Beal, as well as other sailors, says he knows he is a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. These sailors' efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“I am representing something bigger than myself, that my action not only reflects myself and my family but it reflects the country as a whole,” said Beal. “It feels good to say I am part of something that is so vast and has an influence on the whole world.”
