ALBANY – The Albany Museum of Art's "Corks & Canvases: Renoir" program was another sellout in the popular series of painting parties that was launched in March 2022.

Participants spend the evening enjoying wine, snacks and friends while they get step-by-step instructions on creating their own interpretations of a well-known work of art. No art background is needed, and everyone goes home with an original artwork that they will be proud to display at their home or office.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News