ALBANY – The Albany Museum of Art's "Corks & Canvases: Renoir" program was another sellout in the popular series of painting parties that was launched in March 2022.
Participants spend the evening enjoying wine, snacks and friends while they get step-by-step instructions on creating their own interpretations of a well-known work of art. No art background is needed, and everyone goes home with an original artwork that they will be proud to display at their home or office.
The most recent program's inspiration was "Woman at the Garden," an 1873 painting by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. The next session of Corks & Canvases is set for March 9. Participants will re-create a work by Henri Matisse at that painting party, which is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information and a registration link may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/corks-and-canvases.
While Corks & Canvases Painting Parties are for participants 21 years old and older, the museum will have a painting party for all ages on Feb 3. The AMA Art Board will host "Let’s Paint Like Bob Ross," a fundraiser for the young leadership group. At that event, participants will enjoy snacks and refreshments, watch an episode of "The Joy of Painting," and get step-by-step instructions on painting a landscape. Information and a registration link may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/lets-paint-like-bob-ross.
The AMA also can schedule a special Corks & Canvases session for a business that is looking for an engaging team-building event. For information, contact AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.