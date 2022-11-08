Cornell suspends fraternity parties and social events after allegations of sexual assault and drug-laced drinks

Cornell University, pictured here on January 14, has suspended all fraternity parties and social events after campus police issued alerts about an alleged sexual assault and at least four alleged incidents of drug-laced drinks at an off-campus location, university officials said.

Cornell University has suspended all fraternity parties and social events after campus police issued alerts about an alleged sexual assault and at least four alleged incidents of drug-laced drinks at an off-campus location, university officials said.

The university said in a letter Monday to students that the incidents "reportedly occurred at off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities."

