Anastasia Franklin holds recent addition to the family, Stanley Franklin III, in front of the tree at Cornerstone Coffee + Co. She and husband Stanley Franklin Jr. opened the coffee shop in downtown Albany in October and will hold a Christmas event on Saturday.
ALBANY — The owners of a new downtown coffee shop are taking time during the week before Christmas to say “thank you” for their new home during the season of giving.
Cornerstone Coffee + Co. will be open to the community from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, with part of the day dedicated to helping out a family in need.
“It’s a very merry Cornerstone Christmas,” said co-owner Anastasia Franklin, who opened the business on Oct. 23 with husband Stanley Franklin Jr. “We’re just opening the shop up to our community. We’re going to have live music and free hot chocolate for the kids.”
The highlight will be awarding two gift baskets, one of which will be raffled and the other going to a family nominated from the community.
“It will (go) to a family having a hard time or dealing with job loss or facing an illness,” Franklin said “The baskets will be filled with all of Albany’s best.
“What we’re trying to do is get as many donations as we can so we can give smaller gifts to all of the families.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the Franklins had received six nominations of families and were holding them open until the end of the week. Individuals can make a nomination by posting on the shop’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cornerstonecoffeenco/, including the name of the family, the reason for making the nomination and the family’s contact information.
The Franklins relocated to Albany from Savannah to open their dream business, sharing their love of coffee.
“So far people have just been really grateful for it,” Franklin said. “We’re creating the community one cup at the time. This is just the first of the ways we want to get involved with helping neighbors.”
Cornerstone is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
