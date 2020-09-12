ALBANY -- There was good news for a change on the COVID-19 front Friday as the number of local patients hospitalized dropped to a number not seen in more than two months and the second wave seems to be breaking.
“This week we have 35 hospitalized in Albany where the primary diagnosis is COVID-19, nine in Americus,” Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner said during a Friday news conference with health and elected officials. “The last time we were at 44 patients with the hospitals, or less, was July 3.”
Despite that assessment, Steiner pointed out that people are still critically ill.
Over the course of the pandemic, which hit in March, 180 coronavirus-positive Dougherty County residents have died. There have been 143 deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and 39 in Americus at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
A total of 776 patients had recovered from the disease at the system’s facilities, Phoebe reported on Friday.
During a recent visit to the hospital’s COVID unit on Palmyra Road, Steiner recounted, he saw one of those critically ill patients.
“I counted 12 IVs that he had -- 12 bags that were delivering medications,” Steiner said. “He was also on a ventilator because his lungs were no longer breathing. The man was very ill. The prognosis was not good.
“Forty-five days ago, he did not know he was going to be in that condition.”
But the overall trend is good, according to Steiner. In March, 44 percent of those tested by Phoebe were positive for the novel coronavirus. That number had fallen to 6 percent in June. With the fall bringing the potential for seasonal influenza and the return to more normal activities, health officials are keeping an eye out for any emerging trends.
“We have a number of (events) coming up that are going to cause concern,” Steiner said. “School is starting, sports are starting, tailgates are going to be starting up.”
Health officials have strongly recommended that everyone capable of getting a flu vaccination do so as soon as possible. That will reduce the risk of an individual being sickened with both the coronavirus and flu at the same time.
“It’s very important to get a flu vaccination every year, but this year it’s especially important,” Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director for the Southwest Public Health District, said. “There’s no law of nature that says you can’t have both infections. If you have both of the infections at the same time, your chance of dying is multiplied.”
Flu vaccinations will be available at area health departments and other locations beginning next week, he said.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler reflected on the news conference falling on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C.
“I was deployed to New York,” he said. “For two and a half months, (I) was at ground zero. Many lives were lost. Years from now, this same thing will be remembered about COVID-19, the lives that were lost.
“We are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. People are still getting sick and people are still dying.”
Fowler, who has been on the front line with the disease for six months, urged residents to use face masks to help protect others.
So far in September, there had been no deaths of Dougherty County residents who had complications from COVID-19, and Fowler said he would like that trend to continue.
“We shouldn’t have to be made to wear a mask, shouldn’t have to be made to social-distance, to wash hands -- that should be natural," he said. “You can’t do something about some things in life, a heart attack or cancer, but there is something we can do about this virus.”
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough also addressed masks during his appearance. The city recently passed an ordinance that requires that individuals wear masks while in public settings where social distancing is not possible.
In his most recent order covering the coronavirus, Gov. Brain Kemp allowed local governments to enact mask ordinances if the number of cases in a particular community meets a certain threshold. City commissioners heard some six hours of comments on the issue over two days, with some speaking against making face coverings mandatory.
“I’m not going to continue this acrimonious discussion,” Dorough said. “In my opinion there is no infringement on personal rights, there is no (loss) of liberty. “We’ve known for months that the most effective way to slow the spread of the virus is to wear a mask, a face covering. What we know is that wearing a mask protects others as much or more than it protects yourself.
“Please, whatever you do, please wear a mask or a face covering when you are out in public.”
