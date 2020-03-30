ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is working to open up new intensive care unit beds at the Palmyra Road Phoebe North campus as the hospital has been sending an overflow of coronavirus cases to other state hospitals for about a week.
No updates on the effort to expand ICU capacity were available on Monday, said Ben Roberts, director of communications for Phoebe Putney Health System, which also includes hospitals in Americus and Sylvester.
As of Monday, the hospital had received results of 1,518 tests performed on samples provided from people with COVID-19 symptoms, with 586 testing positive and 932 negative tests. Phoebe was awaiting test results for another 1,146 patients, with some results taking eight or 10 days.
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas mentioned the possibility of portable space at the same site during a Monday commission meeting.
The portable units would be a separate Army Corps of Engineers project, Roberts said.
Hospital staff were meeting Monday afternoon, and discussion of progress on the Phoebe North campus was on the agenda for that meeting.
So far three Georgia National Guard medical teams, including a physician and an additional 28 nurses and other staff, have been dispatched to Albany.
Those health care providers will assist the hospital as it deals with the large number of COVID-19 cases, which have filled the hospital’s 38 ICU beds. Some hospital staff also have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I don’t know the exact number, but we do have employees who are at home or isolation,” Roberts said. “That could continue to be a problem as it spreads in the community. It has not been a pressing problem yet.”
Twenty-four Dougherty County residents have died from COVID-19, and there are six other deaths that are under investigation and for which Coroner Michael Fowler is awaiting test results.
In addition, six Terrell County residents and five Lee County residents have succumbed to the disease, as have two from Mitchell County and one each from Baker, Early and Worth counties.
“There is no indication right now that we are at the peak,” Roberts said. “I haven’t seen any good specific modeling on that. We’ve been looking at what’s happening in Washington state and hoping that may give us an idea. In the last week through today, we have a number of hospitals able to accept patients.”
In addition to assistance from the National Guard, a team from the state public health office is inspecting area long-term care housing facilities to help employees minimize the risk of the spread of the virus to the more vulnerable members of the community, Dr. Charles Ruis, director of the 14-county Southwest Public Health District, said during a Monday news conference.
In the previous 24 hours, Phoebe has received 104 positive test results and 146 that were negative, Dr. James Black, the medical director at the hospital’s Emergency Center, said. On Monday, there were a total of 69 patients hospitalized in Albany who have tested positive, and another 86 sick patients who were waiting for test results.
During the Monday news conference, Cohilas said that law enforcement agencies in the county are investigating residents’ reports of violations of the joint city-county shelter-in-place order.
“We have had some corporate partners who are not monitoring their end of the deal,” he said. “We do have enforcement officers who are visiting these businesses. We are reviewing videos that have been sent to us.”
Cohilas asked high-volume businesses, including convenience stores, to be vigilant in enforcing guidelines limiting the number of customers to 50 percent of capacity and maintaining a distance of six feet between customers inside. Restaurants should be serving customers only at drive-through windows or curbside, he said.
Lee County altered its order on Monday, closing non-essential businesses including gyms, dance studios, and hair and nail salons, Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis announced during the joint news conference.
That order went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.
