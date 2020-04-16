Coronavirus relief funding includes $20 million for Albany, Dougherty County

ALBANY -- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Albany State University and Albany Technical College are among local institutions that have been awarded grants for economic recovery grants to deal with the impact of COVID-19.
The allocations under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act include $8.6 million for Phoebe, $5.13 million for Albany State and $2.45 million for Albany Tech, as well as $3.89 million for urban transit.
For Albany Tech, half of the funding will go toward assisting students dealing with the disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis and half will help the college maintain operations, college President Anthony Parker said.
The college is working to outline a plan detailing the specifics of how the money will be used, Parker said.
“The CARES Act money is part of the economic recovery response to COVID-19 to be used to support students enrolled at Albany Tech to help them deal with their financial issues,” he said. “CARES Act is available to support enrollment of all students with the exception of students who are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.”
About 85 students are inmates, including students at Lee State Prison enrolled in the welding program.
“We are in the process of designing a plan to best use that money to help students remain in school," Parker said.
The Albany Tech campus closed the second week of March, and the 3,187 students enrolled for spring semester are continuing their education online.
“We are operating a virtual college,” Parker said. “At some point in time, we will bring the students back in their classes to do the lab assignments."
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop was instrumental in including Albany and Dougherty County in the relief package, said Wendy Howell, public information officer for the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners.
