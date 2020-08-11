Coronavirus vocabulary confusing but distinction is important

ALBANY -- Public health officials want the public to understand the difference between disease-prevention measures of quarantine and isolation and how workers can safely return to jobs without putting a strain on testing resources.
While both quarantine and isolation are responses meant to slow the spread of infection in the community, the terms have caused some confusion, said Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director for the Southwest Public Health District.
While the purpose is the same during the COVID-19 pandemic, isolation refers to keeping a sick person separated from others, while quarantine is the period during which a person exposed to someone who has the coronavirus should remain at home to avoid the potential of infecting others, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If you’re exposed, you may get sick,” Ruis said.
Most people who do get sick do not develop symptoms for at least 48 hours, and it can take up to two weeks. That’s why the quarantine period is set at 14 days.
“People who have been exposed are the people who should be in quarantine,” Ruis said.
COVID-19 symptoms include a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, congestion and nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Those who develop symptoms should seek testing “as soon as possible,” Ruis said.
To schedule a test, visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (229) 352-6567.
In cases where an individual is confirmed to have the coronavirus and is isolated, the period has been set for 10 days after experiencing symptoms or after receiving a positive test.
“(In) 10 days, most people will reach a point where they are no longer contagious,” Ruis said.
Requiring that employees be tested before returning to work, and especially two negative tests, provides no value and is a waste of valuable resources, he said. That’s because even after recovery, an individual maintains residual amounts of the virus in the sinus passages, from which test samples are taken.
A person can test positive during that lengthy period even though he or she is at no risk for transmitting the virus to others.
The CDC’s recommendations for ending isolation are that a patient should be fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medications and 10 days since the onset of symptoms or an initial positive test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.