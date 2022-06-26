Officials with the Albany Boys and Girls Clubs, Albany Area YMCA and the city of Albany Recreation and Parks Department accept checks from Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler to pay fees for the 292 students who took part in Fowler's annual Swim for Life program.
Officials with the Albany Boys and Girls Clubs, Albany Area YMCA and the city of Albany Recreation and Parks Department accept checks from Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler to pay fees for the 292 students who took part in Fowler's annual Swim for Life program.
Officials with the Albany Boys and Girls Clubs, Albany Area YMCA and the city of Albany Recreation and Parks Department accept checks from Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler to pay fees for the 292 students who took part in Fowler's annual Swim for Life program.
Officials with the Albany Boys and Girls Clubs, Albany Area YMCA and the city of Albany Recreation and Parks Department accept checks from Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler to pay fees for the 292 students who took part in Fowler's annual Swim for Life program.
Special Photo
Officials with the Albany Boys and Girls Clubs, Albany Area YMCA and the city of Albany Recreation and Parks Department accept checks from Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler to pay fees for the 292 students who took part in Fowler's annual Swim for Life program.
Special Photo
Officials with the Albany Boys and Girls Clubs, Albany Area YMCA and the city of Albany Recreation and Parks Department accept checks from Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler to pay fees for the 292 students who took part in Fowler's annual Swim for Life program.
ALBANY -- A total of 292 youngsters signed up for Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler's annual Swim for Life program this summer, a program Fowler started to teach kids how to swim and prevent drowning.
Fowler, who received donations and sponsorships from the community to pay the registration fees for the program, presented checks recently to his partners in the summer program: the Albany Area YMCA ($2,100), the Albany Boys and Girls Clubs ($2,140) and the Albany Recreation and Parks Department ($1,600).
The local agencies expressed gratitude to the coroner for his efforts. The Boys and Girls Clubs posted on its Facebook account: "Thanks to (Fowler's) office’s donation of $2,140, over 100 Albany children will receive swim lessons at the club for free."
The Albany Rec Department offered similar words of appreciation: "The fun and fantastic staff of Albany Recreation & Parks has been making a splash this summer with their 2022 Youth Swim program. The department partnered with Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler to offer a safe swim program as part of his Swim for Life project. The project was developed to provide funding to grant the children in the area free swimming lessons.
"Today, Mr. Fowler presented Albany Recreation & Parks Department with a check to cover the fees of the 78 participants of the 2022 Youth Swim program."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.