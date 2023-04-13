ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a record-breaking annual registration season for the Corporations Division of the Secretary of State’s Office. The annual registration season, which runs from Jan. 1-April 1, concluded with more than 784,000 annual registration filings, marking an increase of more than 29,000 filings over last year’s filing period.

“Georgians are becoming entrepreneurs at a record pace,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “Our office has made Georgia the easiest state to create your business. The Corporations Division makes it easy to start your business. Our Securities Division provides tools to manage your budget. Our Licensing Division is focused on getting your employees qualified to work as quickly as possible. Our entire agency is focused on growing Georgia business.”

