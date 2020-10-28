BROOKLET -- United States Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew R. Wheeler met with farmers and industry stakeholders at Cromley Farms, a sixth-generation family farm in Brooklet, to announce new five-year registrations for two dicamba products and an extended registration for an additional dicamba product. Officials with the Georgia Cotton Commission said the organization is pleased with this announcement.
The GCC said the timeliness of the announcement was vital, as growers will soon make purchasing decisions for the 2021 growing season.
“This announcement is a victory for cotton farmers in Georgia and across the cotton belt," GCC Chairman Bart Davis, a cotton farmer from Colquitt County, said. "Dicamba is a major tool for farmers to address our most problematic pests. The continued availability of dicamba is also essential in our efforts to prove the sustainability of our industry.”
The event was hosted by Cromley Farms, the family farm of brothers Lee, a GCC director, and Charley Cromley.
“We were proud to host Administrator Wheeler and his team here on our farm," Lee Cromley said. "This announcement being made in Georgia shows that Georgia’s farmers have been fantastic stewards of this technology."
During the event, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black and EPA Region IV Administrator Mary Walker signed a memorandum of understanding that establishes collaborative efforts and fosters relationships between the two agencies. Both announcements were applauded by the crowd, which included Georgia Congressmen Austin Scott, Doug Collins, Rick Allen and Buddy Carter. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, a farmer from Greensboro, and National Cotton Council of America Chairman Kent Fountain, a cotton ginner and grower from Surrency.
More information about the dicamba announcement can be found at https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-announces-2020-dicamba-registration-decision.
The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry. The commission was founded in 1965. Georgia cotton producers pay an assessment enabling the commission to invest in programs of research, promotion, and education on behalf of all cotton producers of Georgia.
More information is available by calling (478) 988-4235 or visiting the www.georgiacottoncommission.org website.
