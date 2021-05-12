ALBANY -- To celebrate Active Older Adult Month, the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging is hosting a drive-thru health fair on May 21.
The event, which will be held 9:30 a.m.-noon, will allow participants to gather resources and information that will help them live longer, live safer and live well, and will allow them to connect with senior service providers.
Giveaways also will be available.
"In celebration of Active Older Adult Month, we invite all senior adults and caregivers to attend this regionwide drive-thru event," SOWEGA Council on Aging Executive Director Izzy Sadler said in a news release.
The drive-thru health fair will be held at the Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment Center Parking Lot at 335 W. Society Ave. in Albany.
Call 1-800-282-6612 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.