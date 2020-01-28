ALBANY — Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy was a novice when it came to dealing with a natural disaster when a tornado struck in January 2017.
After three more storms, including the first Category 3 hurricane to hit the state since the 1890s, he could, and the rest of the county’s staff, could be considered experts.
Actually, at the time of of the first January 2017 tornado McCoy was the assistant county administrator but was pushed into the role because the storm demolished the residence of Richard Crowdis, the county administrator whose residence was heavily damaged and was incapacitated when a tree limb struck him in the head.
McCoy’s experience didn’t end there as a twin tornado hit three weeks later, followed by a lashing by Tropical Storm Irma in September of the same year and the pounding from Hurricane Michael, which entered southwest Georgia as a Category 3 storm on Oct. 10, 2018.
Crowdis recovered, as has the damaged county infrastructure, from those four successive natural disasters.
Along the way, county employees and McCoy have become much more adept at dealing with the aftermath of stormy weather.
The list of county structures with damaged roofs was extensive. It included the Government Center and main library building downtown, Public Works Department, police department, landfill, main EMS building, Northside Library, Southside Library, Albany Welcome Center and health department as well as the Department of Human Services and Aspire Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities buildings.
“He was injured and his home was gone, so I had to step up and meet the challenge,” McCoy said. “He had an injury, so that put me smack dab in the middle.”
After the Jan 2, 2017, tornado there was some nail-biting as officials waited to see whether the event would get a presidential disaster declaration. There was some tense waiting as the country was in the middle of the presidential transition.
“When you don’t get the declaration, you pay full freight,” McCoy said. “There is no declaration the federal government is going to pick up 75 percent of your costs. After the first tornado there was no guarantee we would get a presidential declaration.”
The declaration came on Jan. 25 — three days after the second storm hit. The declaration for the Jan. 22 storm came the next day.
“I was at the emergency response center on Honeysuckle Road” on Jan. 22, McCoy said. “We took a direct hit. Immediately behind was where the lives were lost.”
McCoy’s county car was damaged and those in the center, built to withstand strong winds, were prevented from driving out by trees strewn across the road leading to the facility.
“We had to walk through what was a wooded area to Radium Springs Road with the fire chief and police chief.
“Jan. 22, 2017, was our most expensive storm.”
Hurricane Michael caused much more severe and widespread damage in terms of downed trees, but the state picked up the tab for debris removal, usually the most expensive item for governments in the aftermath of a severe wind event.
With the federal government paying 75 percent of costs and the state pitching in up to another 10 percent, the local share was pared down significantly for all of the storm emergency response and recovery efforts.
The total price tag for the county for the four totals $18.22 million. That includes $13.5 million for the two 2017 tornadoes, $367,673 for Tropical Storm Irma and $4.35 million for Hurricane Michael.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has pledged to reimburse the county for $13.97 of the total amount, of which $8.7 million has been distributed, leaving another $5.4 million the county is anticipating, McCoy said.
The state has pledged $1.4 million, of which the county has received $1.27 million.
That leaves the county’s share at $1.45 million.
In the interim, the county has been able to pay the costs without taking on debt by utilizing reserve funds or raising taxes for disaster recovery.
“The fortunate thing with our buildings was we had insurance,” McCoy said.
Part of the federal and state funds went toward paying the county’s deductible costs for the roof repair work.
The storms that brought such devastation to the county have given elected officials and employees experience that few others have.
Most heads of city or county government do not experience a single weather event such as the four that hit in less than two years, McCoy said.
“Dougherty County (has) seasoned leadership that can respond to an emergency situation,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.