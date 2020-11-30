ALBANY – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the first alley paving in the county on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the alley intersection at Regina and Red Bud Lane, near Radium Springs Elementary School. The alley paving will mark the first of many to be completed in Dougherty County with the usage of transportation-special purpose local option sales tax (T-SPLOST) dollars.
The Radium Springs area was chosen to be the first alley to be paved as T-SPLOST dollars came in as a result of concerns a group of citizens presented before the Board of Commissioners in 2017. Citizens expressed concerns that the unpaved alleys in their neighborhood had become both a driving and health hazard for residents and shared photos depicting large pools of water standing in the alleyways behind several residences.
The Radium Springs-area residents -- Lynda Weaver, Sara Nelson and Freddie Holsey -- were accompanied at the meeting by now District 2 Commissioner Victor Edwards, who resides in the area and who expressed to the commission that residents deserved to have proper access to their homes. At that time, Edwards and the citizens present requested that this project be the first of many alley paving projects needed in the county.
“This has been a concern for both myself and these residents for some time,” Edwards said in a county news release. “We are excited to see this project being started, and I know it will improve the lives of our residents for years to come.”
T-SPLOST was approved by Dougherty County citizens in 2018. Dougherty County has already paved several county roadways and will continue to pave roadways and alleyways as these additional sales tax dollars are collected over the next several years.
For more information, visit Dougherty.ga.us.
