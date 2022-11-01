ALBANY — With Dougherty Count’s early vote turnout rate the fourth-lowest in the state, local leaders held a news conference Tuesday to call on the county Board of Elections to expand early voting hours to ensure residents can cast their ballots early.

Currently, Dougherty County has just one early voting location open on weekdays, and it’s only open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. — leaving many working residents in the community without the ability to vote early in-person. Speakers at the news conference discussed how to better serve Dougherty County residents and insisted that the Board of Elections immediately expand early voting hours.

