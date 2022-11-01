ALBANY — With Dougherty Count’s early vote turnout rate the fourth-lowest in the state, local leaders held a news conference Tuesday to call on the county Board of Elections to expand early voting hours to ensure residents can cast their ballots early.
Currently, Dougherty County has just one early voting location open on weekdays, and it’s only open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. — leaving many working residents in the community without the ability to vote early in-person. Speakers at the news conference discussed how to better serve Dougherty County residents and insisted that the Board of Elections immediately expand early voting hours.
The officials said they’ve seen a “suppressive impact” throughout early voting in the county. The turnout rate in Dougherty County is lagging behind Lowndes County, which offers voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays — which amounts to 20 more hours of voting during the week.
“Here in Dougherty County, there is just one early voting location open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.,” state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims said. “This makes early voting nearly impossible for the many working people who call our community home. With huge lines anticipated on Election Day, it’s critical that all Georgians are given the opportunity to vote early. That means expanding the hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays to increase accessibility of the ballot box.”
Local Democratic leaders Greg Fullerton and Shirley Sherrod also called for extended hours.
“Georgians are tough people,” Fullerton said. “We’ll always stand up for our freedoms. We’re willing to stand in long lines and get over these hurdles to vote — that’s why we’re seeing record turnout. And expanding early voting hours through Friday — the last day to vote early — will help more folks access the ballot box. We’re calling on the Dougherty County Board of Elections to expand these hours immediately.”
“Your vote is your voice and your power,” added Sherrod, a former federal Department of Agriculture appointee and wife of recently deceased civil rights icon Charles Sherrod. “By expanding the opportunity to vote early for all residents of Dougherty County, we can ensure everyone has the opportunity to make their voices heard at the ballot box. So much is at stake — that’s why it’s so important that we expand early voting hours for everyone here in Dougherty County.”
Shortly after the news conference, the Albany-Dougherty County Board of Registrations and Elections announced a special called meeting for Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss extending early voting hours. That meeting will take place in the Albany-Dougherty Government Center’s Room 100.