County leaders place additional restrictions on travel as coronavirus cases increase

ALBANY -- As the number of coronavirus cases climbs, Dougherty County and Albany officials are looking to make a shelter-in-place order more stringent in the wake of reports that people are ignoring warnings.
Officials have received reports in recent days of individuals who have either tested positive or been sent home to await test results sighted in public places, as well as a large group queued up at a food truck over the weekend.
On Sunday, a more stringent order went into place at 6 p.m., placing additional restrictions on businesses and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or awaiting test results.
Residents who suspect a violation can call the Dougherty County Emergency Operations Center at (229) 302-1919 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and can call (229) 431-2132 after hours.
The order asks residents to stay at home unless going out for purposes such as shopping for food, work or medical appointments.
Albany and Dougherty County governments last week closed gyms, bars, churches and other gathering places through April 7 but have allowed other businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies to remain open.
One change in the Sunday order closed other businesses considered nonessential, including nail and hair salons. Services such as auto shops, heating and air conditioning repairs and lawn maintenance operations are considered to be essential and will remain open under the order.
Restaurants may remain open to provide takeout, curbside and delivery services.
As of Monday morning, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital reported 125 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and eight deaths caused by COVID-19.
Of the confirmed cases, 43 were being treated at the hospital, and an additional 68 were hospitalized while awaiting test results. As of that time, the hospital was waiting on test results for 599 people for whom test samples had been taken.
Officials will look at stricter enforcement measures if deemed necessary due to residents failing to follow guidelines.
