ALBANY -- Nearly 1,700 Dougherty County residents could receive $200 to get a COVID-19 vaccination under a program approved on Monday.
In a 4-2 vote, the Dougherty County Commission approved the recommendation to take a similar program for employees to the public. Commissioners Gloria Gaines, Russell Gray, Anthony Jones and Ed Newsome approved spending up to $338,000 in federal funds on the effort.
The county will host a Saturday vaccination site outside the Albany Civic Center and a second event in three weeks at which recipients can get a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccines will be available for anyone 12 and older, but only those county residents who are 18 or older will be eligible to receive a $100 Visa card upon receiving each of the two shots.
A number of representatives from the medical and emergency services showed up in support of the vaccine incentives.
Both Gray and Newsome had some criticism of the proposal as presented but supported the overall idea of spending part of the $8 million the county received this year in American Rescue Plan Act funds to entice residents to get vaccinated. Newsome’s complaint was that it may not go far enough.
“I don’t think this program is broad enough,” he said. “I think you need to open it up and do more dates to make it effective. If we’re going to spend that kind of money, let's open up some more dates and get more people vaccinated. If we’re going to make a difference, I think we need to expand this program.”
For Gray, the issue was that some people might show up for the second vaccination clinic to get the initial shot for the $100 payout and then fail to get the second shot.
“They’re going to get a $100 gift card and then not follow up for a second shot because they’re not getting an incentive,” he said. “There’s no way for us to follow up.”
A person who gets only one shot receives 60 percent of the effectiveness, Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital told commissioners.
“I’m thinking if we can get people to take one shot, that’s better than no shot,” she said.
Commissioners Victor Edwards and Clinton Johnson were against paying people to get a no-cost vaccination that’s readily available.
Edwards also complained that the county has not developed a long-term strategy for using the $8 million in COVID relief funding.
“We still have not sat down as a board and decided in which direction we’re going to go with this ARP money,” Edwards said. “We’re nibbling on that $8 million.
“I shouldn’t have to dangle $100 in front of anybody. To me that’s a form of coercion. I don’t see why we should have to pay for something somebody can get for free.”
The incentives will accomplish part of the goal of the federal intent by providing an infusion of money, including to economically distressed communities, Gaines said.
“I can appreciate what you all are saying, but I see it differently,” she said. “That is putting more money into the community, and that is what we need. I think that’s a good use of the money.”
Last month commissioners approved a $300 incentive for employees who provided proof of vaccination. Since that program was put into place, the percentage of vaccinated employees has increased from about 10 percent to nearly 50 percent.
County Administrator Michael McCoy said he plans to present a set of recommendations on use of the federal funds around the middle of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.