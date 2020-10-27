Couples and financial literacy program will benefit Albany-based military personnel

ALBANY -- A program that will assist Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany military and civilian personnel with relationship and financial issues will kick off next year.
The program, funded by a $6.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will offer in-person and virtual instruction.
Seven in-person and four virtual participants are expected in the first year of the five-year grant period, Suzanne Williams, family consumer services agent for the Dougherty County Cooperative Extension Service, who will be the facilitator for the program in Albany said. In addition to military and civilian base employees, referrals will be accepted from social service organizations in Dougherty County.
“The first six months are going to be a planning period,” Williams said of the grant period. "The first classes will be in April.”
A previous five-year grant was focused on single and foster parents, but the new grant expands the program to include a focus on couples and assisting military families and base employees on financial matters, she said. It will incorporate Healthy Marriage and Relationship Education instruction.
“They do not have to be married,” Williams said. “Whoever is in a committed relationship can come.”
The stress on military families can be a cause of break-ups, she said, and that is part of the reasoning behind offering the program to those couples.
“For some of the other agencies who have clients, it could be because of domestic violence,” she said. “That could be part of the counseling.”
Coaches who offer local counseling sessions will receive training.
Couples who complete the 12-hour course also will receive a $350 gift certificate. Child care will be provided for couples who have children.
After the first year, 13 couples will be accepted for in-person instruction and eight for virtual courses each of the next four years, Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.