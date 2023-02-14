elevate.jpg

ELEVATE, a free relationship education program for couples in the state of Georgia, aims to help couples connect, have fun and develop skills that will strengthen their relationship.

 Special Photo: UGA

ATHENS -- And even after 14 years of marriage, there’s always new opportunities to improve according to Kiara and Rashad Baker. After a recommendation from a friend, the Bakers decided to attend the ELEVATE workshop in Clayton County to find new ways to communicate and connect.

ELEVATE, a free relationship education program for couples in the state of Georgia, aims to help couples connect, have fun and develop skills that will strengthen their relationship. The program is available to any couple in a committed relationship in the state of Georgia.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. 

Tags