When Alex Murdaugh's double-murder trial resumes Friday, some of his relatives will have to sit farther back in the South Carolina courtroom due to inappropriate contact and conduct, the Colleton County clerk of court said.

Murdaugh is being prosecuted for the killings of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, his wife and grown son, on June 7, 2021. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges.

Tags