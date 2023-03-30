A former police officer who provided active shooter training at the private Christian school that was the site of a mass shooting Monday said the quick-thinking actions of teachers who locked down classrooms helped save lives.

The shooter who got into The Covenant School in Nashville fired multiple rounds into several classrooms but didn't hit any students inside the classrooms, "because the teachers knew exactly what to do, how to fortify their doors and where to place their children in those rooms," security consultant Brink Fidler told CNN.

CNN's Jamiel Lynch, Anne Clifford, Amy Simonson and Carlos Suarez contributed to this report.

