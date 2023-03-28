The 28-year-old who killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville had legally bought seven firearms and was under care for an emotional disorder, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Tuesday.

The parents of the shooter, Audrey Hale, spoke to police and said they knew Hale had bought and sold one weapon and believed that was the extent of it. However, Hale had purchased seven firearms from five different local gun stores and hid them at home, Drake said.

CNN's Amara Walker, Tina Burnside, Amanda Jackson, Sara Smart, Jamiel Lynch, Curt Devine and Audrey Ash contributed to this report.

