ALBANY – With the news that coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has now been confirmed in Lee County and at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, concern related to the virus has intensified greatly.
The first thing that most people want to know is how they can protect themselves and their families. Since there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. The CDC recommends:
♦ Take everyday preventive actions to stay healthy.
♦ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
♦ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
♦ Stay home when you are sick.
♦ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
♦ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning sprays or wipes.
♦ Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
♦ Follow public health advice regarding school closures, avoiding crowds and other social distancing measures.
♦ Stay informed.
The following information was drawn from a variety of CDC publications regarding COVID-19 and is a summary of their recommendations for control and prevention of the virus.
Watch for symptoms. Currently reported cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death. The primary symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
Although a cough may not seem to be a major thing, in reality it is the deadliest symptom of the disease. Having coughing as a symptom is the primary reason that COVID-19 has become a pandemic. It is the cough that spreads the virus by droplets from one person to another. This is the same manner of transmission that has allowed other pandemics to become global threats. One person coughs the virus out, another person nearby breathes it in.
This is why it is crucial that when you cough or sneeze and do not have a tissue available you do so into your sleeve at the elbow. This simple effort stops the majority of droplets from spreading through the air to be inhaled by others in your immediate vicinity. Droplets can also land on surfaces where they can then be touched by others who unknowingly transmit by hand to the mouth, eyes or nose.
This ability for COVID-19 to be spread by droplets from person-to-person is one reason that it is recommended individuals try to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of personal space.
Currently it is believed that people are the most contagious when they are the sickest. However, many things about this virus are currently not known. Some reports of the virus spreading before people show symptoms have been reported with COVID-19.
The ease with which a virus spreads form person-to-person varies and is dependent on how contagious it is. Measles is an example of a highly contagious disease. Another factor is whether the spread of the virus is sustained with no apparent stop.
At this time, COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in what is known as “community spread.” This is the case when the virus is spreading in a geographic area and infected individuals cannot be directly linked to a known case.
When it comes to hand-washing, using soap and clean water for 20 seconds is the preferred method. However, if soap and water are not available ,a sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol is considered an appropriate alternative.
If you are sick, stay home except to get medical care. Do not go to work, school or a public areas. Avoid public transportation.
Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home. As much as possible, isolate yourself in one room and use a separate bathroom if possible.
If you must care for a pet, wash your hands before and after each interaction. Avoid petting, snuggling and being kissed or licked by the pet. Do not share food with your pet. Also wear a face mask.
A facemask should also be worn when you are around other people while sharing a room or vehicle and before you enter a health care provider’s office. (The same precaution should be taken if you are caring for someone who is sick and unable to wear a facemask.)
Avoid sharing personal household items such as dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels and bedding with other people or pets. After using these items, they should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.
Monitor your symptoms. Seek medical attention if your illness worsens, particularly if you have difficulty breathing. Before seeking medical attention call your doctor and tell them you have or are being evaluated for COVID-19.
If you have a medical emergency and call 911, inform the dispatcher that you have or are being evaluated for COVID-19. If possible, put on a facemask before personnel arrive.
Persons currently considered to be at higher risk to COVID-19 include adults over the age of 60.
At work, the previously listed practices should continue. Consideration should be given to using video conferencing for meetings whenever possible. When this is not possible, meetings should be held in open well-ventilated areas. Consideration should be given to cancelling large meeting or gatherings. Business travel risks should also be evaluated. If an employee or family member is sick, they should stay home.
Following these precautions will not only protect you and your family members but the community as a whole.
