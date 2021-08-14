ALBANY -- Hospitals beds filled? Check.
Exhausted medical staff working long hours to treat sick patients? Check.
Individuals on ventilators and dying? Check.
Meet the new COVID, same as the old COVID.
Only in this, the delta iteration, there is a vaccine that would prevent the above, but a recalcitrant public is putting themselves, their families and communities at risk and is the main cause of the avoidable suffering and deaths.
In Mississippi a top medical official warned this week that five to 10 more days at the current rate will cause the failure of the hospital system in the state where even some pediatric units were filled with COVID-19 patients.
Closer to home, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer detailed how area facilities are being impacted.
“This is a very serious infection, and people are dying,” Dr. Kathy Hudson said during a Friday news conference with medical and community leaders. “All hospitals in our region are at capacity. All hospitals are in some type of divert mode.
“And some of our hospitals -- not in Albany -- are on EMS divert where they are turning away ambulances to go to another hospital.”
The Phoebe Putney Health System’s number of patients dropped by five to 133 on Friday from the 138 the previous day, with the Thursday total surpassing the highest number of hospitalizations during the initial surge in the spring of 2021. The new number included 113 in Albany, 19 in Americus and one in Sylvester.
“(Yesterday) we also passed the point where we were on April 21, 2020, when we were one of the hot spots in the world,” Hudson said.
Earlier this week, Hudson told The Herald that more than 80 percent of patients who were hospitalized had not been vaccinated and that those who were sickened after being vaccinated had much less severe illnesses.
“We had five COVID deaths this week, and honestly there are some individuals who are in our ICU today who probably won’t make it,” she said on Friday.
While acknowledging that individuals have a choice in making medical decisions, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas asked residents to weigh this freedom against the harm the decision not to get vaccinated could mean to others.
“Everyone has the right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine, but your choice impacts not only you but your family and your community at large,” he said. “Until we shut this (virus) down through making sure we have enough people with vaccinations or immunity, then we’re going to continue to live the way that we are.
“We are literally experiencing what we did over a year ago in terms of people being on ventilators, people who literally can’t breathe on their own, and people are dying.”
There is some good news on the vaccination front. More young people are choosing to get shots as area schools have or are returning to in-person instruction for the 2020-2021 school year.
While the initial surges of COVID-19 mainly impacted those who were in their 60s or older, hospitals are now treating mostly patients in their 40s ad 50s and sometimes younger.
“I’m pleased to say for teenagers between 15 and 19, that number is going up to 23 percent who have had at least one (shot),” Dr. Charles Ruis, health director for Southwest Public Health District 8-2, said. “That is double what it was a month ago. We are seeing an increase in (vaccinations), and that is comforting. We would like to see more.”
However, residents in their 20s through 50s have not taken to the shots as well as have the teens.
The number of new cases over the previous 14-day period totaled 612 in Dougherty County, Ruis said, which equals a rate of 695 new cases per 100,000 in population.
“That’s more than 40 cases per day in our community,” he said.
Any number above 100 new cases per 100,000 in population is considered concerning.
With COVID-19 now having claimed the lives of 1 of every 300 Dougherty County residents, Ruis urged people to reconsider getting the vaccine.
“If I could ask people to name five people who had a dreadful outcome from a COVID vaccine,” he said, “I doubt one person can name more than one person who has had a dreadful outcome.
“This vaccine is far more effective than most of the vaccines we’ve ever had.”
