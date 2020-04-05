ALBANY – As of noon Sunday, the death toll at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital had climbed to 40 with 1,320 positive test results.
Other Phoebe-related COVID-19 numbers include:
-- Total positive results – 1,320;
-- Total deaths at Phoebe Main – 40;
-- Total deaths at Phoebe Sumter – 5;
-- Total positive patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 119;
-- Total positive patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center -- 24;
-- Total positive patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 3;
-- Total patients awaiting test results – 553;
-- Total negative results – 1,933;
-- Total patients recovered – 272.
Sunday morning, a total of 139 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Phoebe’s main hospital, including 119 who have tested positive and 20 patients under investigation who were awaiting test results.
“The numbers show we certainly are nowhere near the end of this public health crisis," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. "We continue to see patients in our emergency rooms every day who are seriously ill from the virus, but there are some promising signs. Friday, we discharged more COVID-19 patients from our main hospital than we admitted and transferred.
"It’s not a trend yet, but it is good news that shows people are recovering from this illness, and we hope that’s an indication the transmission may be slowing."
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
