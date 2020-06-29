ALBANY -- Since March, Southwest Public Health District 8-2 has continued to offer opportunities for COVID-19 testing at multiple sites throughout the district. With the weather growing warmer, appointments at some locations are now available as early as 7 a.m.
To date, Southwest Public Health District has conducted nearly 18,000 specimen collections for COVID-19 testing, one of the highest volumes of testing among all Department of Public Health districts, Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director for Southwest Public Health District 8-2, said.
Collections continue to be available weekly, on a changing schedule, in Colquitt, Dougherty, Decatur, Grady, Lee, Mitchell, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Call the hotline at (229) 352-6567 Monday through Saturday to schedule an appointment. Residents may be tested at any available site and are not limited to their county of residence.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
