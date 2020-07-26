ALBANY -- Effective Monday, the Dougherty County COVID-19 specimen collection site will relocate from the Dougherty County Health Department on South Slappey Boulevard to the Georgia Forestry Commission facility at 2910 Newton Road in Albany.
Due to high temperatures and the constraints of protective gear worn by public health staff during specimen collections, a new location providing better shelter from the elements was sought by the Southwest Public Health District 8-2, District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said in a news release.
While still located outdoors, the new site will accommodate multiple lanes of traffic driving through covered bays, offering staff better ventilation and air flow during collection hours. Anyone with an appointment scheduled for Albany on Monday or later should report to the Newton Road location.
As demand for testing remains high, the Department of Public Health recently launched a secure website that makes it faster and easier to schedule a COVID-19 test. Log on 24 hours a day via smartphone, tablet or computer to www.covid19.dph.ga.gov. Follow the simple instructions to register, choosing your preferred location, date and time.
In addition, the appointment hotline is still available Monday through Saturday at (229) 352-6567. Remember, appointments are strongly encouraged.
Public Health district officials also noted that the Centers for Disease Control, along with the Department of Public Health, have instructed employers to use the symptom-based strategy for employees to return to work after having COVID-19 but not being hospitalized. Employers should not use the former test-based strategy (requiring two negative tests at least 24 hours apart), requiring employees to undergo repeat testing, except in the event of severely compromised immune systems.
“The reason is that almost no one with COVID will remain contagious when 10 days have passed since onset of symptoms or since the date of the patient’s first positive test result,” Ruis said. “In addition, it often takes three months for the test result to revert to normal, and that could create a financial and health hardship on them.”
The CDC has reported prolonged positive test results without evidence of infectiousness. In one study, individuals were reported to have positive COVID-19 tests for up to 12 weeks post-initial positive.
The ability to promptly obtain COVID test results is a challenge due to limited capacity of commercial laboratories, Ruis added. The unnecessary repeat testing also wastes the valuable supplies and human resources required for specimen collection.
Effective July 20, CDC Revised Symptom-Based Isolation Ending Criteria
⦁ Improvement of symptoms;
⦁ Fever-free for 24 hours, while using no fever-lowering medicine;
⦁ 10 days since onset of symptoms or first positive test.
More information about the science behind the symptom-based strategy for discontinuing isolation can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/strategydiscontinue-isolation.html.
