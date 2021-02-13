ALBANY -- “I can see the light now,” Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler exulted in describing the roller coaster of COVID-19 over the past several weeks. “The death rate is definitely going down now.”
After two consecutive weeks during which 11 county residents died from the disease, in the previous week that number plummeted to two, the coroner said during a Friday news conference.
The disease has claimed the lives of more than 250 Dougherty County residents and hundreds more throughout southwest Georgia.
After raging through the population after holiday gatherings caused a dramatic rise in transmission, the number of new novel coronavirus cases also has fallen sharply.
“Over the last three weeks new cases in Dougherty County have gone down by 50 percent,” Dr. Charles Ruis, director of Southwest Health District 8-2, said at the news conference. “The other side of that coin is that the number of new cases is still high, and that is very concerning.”
Over the previous two weeks, for the week ending Feb. 12, there were 218 new cases in the county, a rate of 242 per 100,000, still more than double the number at which the virus is considered to be somewhat under control, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The situation was more dire in other counties. In Miller County, where there were 36 new cases during that period, the rate was 675 per 100,000.
In Lee County, there were 73 new confirmed coronavirus infections and a rate of 244 per 100,000 in population.
Residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with the virus should continue to get tested and quarantine if they are positive, Ruis said.
One other piece of good news is that more and more people, particularly those in more vulnerable groups such as the elderly, are getting vaccinated. Some 60,000 residents in southwest Georgia have received the vaccine.
So far the two vaccines approved for emergency use are only available to residents of long-term care facilities, those 65 and older and their caregivers and first responders.
Health officials were not sure when the vaccine will be available to more segments of the population.
On Friday there were 85 patients who required hospitalization for treatment of COVID-19 in the Phoebe Putney Health System, 72 in Albany and 13 in Americus, Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said. Many of those are severely ill and on ventilators. Nearly 110 were hospitalized on the previous Friday.
“This is a significant improvement,” Hudson said of the number of patients. “(It is) a 32 percent decline in the previous two weeks.
“We’re hoping this is the last significant spike, but we can’t count on that.”
The number of new novel coronavirus cases also has fallen dramatically.
As of Friday the health system had administered 25,555 doses of the vaccine to residents in Dougherty County and throughout southwest Georgia. Phoebe plans soon to hold pop-up vaccination events at neighborhoods in the region.
The health district and Albany Area Primary Health Care practice also have mass-vaccination events planned in the coming weeks.
“We’re encouraging everyone, if you’re eligible, please get the vaccine,” Hudson said. “If you have concerns, please talk to your health care provider. I encourage you please: Wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands and get vaccinated.”
In addition to protecting individuals from becoming sick, the vaccine “reduces your risk of transmission of COVID-19,” she said
Fowler expressed optimism that the vaccine and following health professionals’ recommendations for wearing masks and hygiene will eventually allow residents to return to a more normal lifestyle.
“Three months from now we might be where we can start to go to weddings, go to sporting events,” he said. “Maybe we can see the light to start doing those things. If everybody (continues) to do what they need to do for three months, I can see this opening up and we can begin to start doing things we want to do.
“I want to get to the point where I don’t even have to come up here because there have been no deaths.”
