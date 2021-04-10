ALBANY -- Southwest Georgia will be under the microscope, so to speak, next week as a group of federal health officials will be in the area looking at why some individuals are reluctant to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are excited that this coming week, starting Monday of next week, we will be hosting a small team of scientists from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to learn why we are experiencing reluctance toward the vaccine,” Dr. Charles Ruis, the health director for Southwest Health District 8-2, said.
While the number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths have declined immensely since the third spike of the novel coronavirus following the Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Year holidays, the most recent week showed an upward trend, Ruis said during a Friday news conference.
The latest 14-day average, compared to the previous week, showed an infection rate of 76 per 100, up from 53 in Dougherty County.
“That’s an increase of 40 percent in one week,” Ruis said. “Unfortunately, the number of new cases in Dougherty County has gone up. Make no mistake about it (COVID-19), it is still dangerous. People are still getting sick, people are still getting hospitalized, and around the state and the nation people are still dying.”
In Dougherty County, there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 confirmed over the previous three weeks, and the total number for the county remained at 277.
On Friday, the Phoebe Putney Health System reported that there were 20 patients hospitalized in Albany and none in Americus or Sylvester, which is one of the lowest totals since the pandemic struck the region in March of 2020.
Medical officials are encouraging residents who have not gotten vaccinated to do so.
The phenomena of individuals' what health officials have dubbed “vaccine hesitancy” is not just a local one, Ruis said.
“It’s not just Dougherty County, it’s nationwide,” he said. “They (CDC) will be talking to some of our community leaders, they will be talking to individuals. (They) will give suggestions to try to convince our friends and neighbors the vaccine is a good thing, it’s safe.
“And if we ever do want to get back to some degree of normalcy, the vaccine is going to be the key.”
In Dougherty County, about 24 percent of those who are eligible to be vaccinated have had at least one shot, Dr. Dianna Grant, chief medical officer for the health system, said. If more people roll up their sleeves and get the shots, the community should be in a good place by summer.
“Three-quarters still need to get the shot in our region for us to be effective,” she said.
Medical staff are available to provide information to people who have questions at (229) 312-1919.
Ruis said extensive testing was done on the three vaccines that have been approved -- Pfier, Moderna and, most recently, Johnson & Johnson versions -- showing they are safe and effective.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccination.
“There is no live virus in this vaccine,” Ruis said. “It is safe, and it is effective.”
The onslaught of COVID-19 left many in the community questioning and praying, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
“God gave us the answer, he gave us the vaccine,” he said. “The vaccine is here. I would encourage everyone in our community, especially our African-American community” to take it.
A number of entities are administering vaccines, including the hospital system, Albany Area Primary Health Care, the Dougherty County Health Department and 13 other health departments in the health district. Some pharmacies also are administering vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.