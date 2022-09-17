ALBANY – COVID-19 numbers are rising in some parts of the country, but locally the numbers have declined significantly since a summer increase, with less than a dozen patients hospitalized this week for treatment in the Albany area.
On Friday, there were eight COVID patients hospitalized at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and an additional three in Americus at Phoebe Sumter, representing a 56% decrease from the previous week. The total also represents a significant drop from the summer spike that emerged after the July 4 holiday.
“It has decreased, especially in our region now,” Dr. James Black, Phoebe’s interim chief medical officer, said. “I’m hearing in other parts of the country there’s been quite an uptick.”
In the early weeks of the school year in the region there were some pediatric cases, but cases among school students also have declined.
The hospital has even announced that, due to the low number of cases, it will relax masking requirements. For most patients, visitors and staff, that will mean the wearing of a single surgical mask. Staff members who are in close proximity to COVID patients will use greater protection.
The new masking rules are based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the physician said.
At this point, with many people using home tests, the true number could be higher, but as of this week Black was not aware of any severe cases that resulted in patients being put on a ventilator to assist with breathing.
“If you know you’re positive, you should self-quarantine and stay at home,” Black said.
As always, the medical community is keeping an eye out for the coming of cooler weather when more individuals will be indoors and in close quarters with others. During times of declining COVID cases, many people let their guard down somewhat, choosing to mask less frequently or not at all.
“During cold weather people are more prone to respiratory infections,” Black said. “We’re going to keep our eye on the levels of community transmission.
“I think that we really have to be prepared that COVID is going to be around. Coronaviruses have been around for a while, but they haven’t been deadly like (this one).”
But as long as the disease is less deadly, as is the case now, and with new vaccines becoming available and lower numbers, the hospital will maintain normal operations, which is the goal.
This week, Phoebe received shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters, which will be available at all Phoebe Primary Care and Urgent Care locations, and administration of the boosters will begin this week.
Shots will not be given every day at every location. For scheduling, call (229) 312-MYMD for the earliest available appointment at the most convenient location.
