COVID hospitalizations down more than 50 percent over past week

Dr. James Black

 File Photo

ALBANY – COVID-19 numbers are rising in some parts of the country, but locally the numbers have declined significantly since a summer increase, with less than a dozen patients hospitalized this week for treatment in the Albany area.

On Friday, there were eight COVID patients hospitalized at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and an additional three in Americus at Phoebe Sumter, representing a 56% decrease from the previous week. The total also represents a significant drop from the summer spike that emerged after the July 4 holiday.

