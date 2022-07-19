COVID infections picking up after recent holiday celebrations

Dr. Derek Heard

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY — The impact of holiday gatherings and more transmissible variants of COVID-19 has many people at home with mostly cold-like symptoms, but the milder variants of the disease prevalent now also are continuing to cause an increase in hospitalizations as well as severe illness.

On Tuesday, 50 patients were hospitalized in the Phoebe Putney Health System, with four being treated in an intensive care unit. About half of individuals showing up at Phoebe facilities with the upper respiratory symptoms associated with the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that include sneezing, cough or a tickle in the throat associated with a cold are testing positive.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.