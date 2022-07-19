COVID infections picking up after recent holiday celebrations

ALBANY — The impact of holiday gatherings and more transmissible variants of COVID-19 has many people at home with mostly cold-like symptoms, but the milder variants of the disease prevalent now also are continuing to cause an increase in hospitalizations as well as severe illness.
On Tuesday, 50 patients were hospitalized in the Phoebe Putney Health System, with four being treated in an intensive care unit. About half of individuals showing up at Phoebe facilities with the upper respiratory symptoms associated with the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that include sneezing, cough or a tickle in the throat associated with a cold are testing positive.
Of those hospitalized on Tuesday, 39 were in Albany, nine in Americus and two in Sylvester. The numbers include those with the novel coronavirus as a primary diagnosis, those who tested positive after arriving for another medical procedure and those who are no longer COVID-positive but are still in recovery.
“I think we’re seeing a combination of Father’s Day, Juneteenth and the 4th of July,” Dr. Derek Heard, a family medicine specialist with Phoebe, said. “Those of us in health care expected this because we’d seen it since the beginning of the pandemic. We’re still dealing with 40% of people in our area haven’t been vaccinated, haven’t even had the first dose.”
While the new variants are more easily transmissible to individuals who have been vaccinated or had a previous bout with COVID, the majority of those who are hospitalized and have severe illness — 80 percent or more — are those who have not been vaccinated, he said.
Scientists are learning more and more about long-term COVID that can include health conditions involving the brain, lungs and other organs, but one thing that appears clear now is that the more times a person is infected the more likely it is that long-term symptoms will occur, the physician said.
While the 1% odds of having a severe long-term condition seem low, when considered in the light of hundreds of millions of cases worldwide, it adds up to significant numbers of people who could be dealing with long-term COVID for months or years to come. Long-term symptoms seen in local patients include chronic fatigue, chronic headaches, brain fog and cognitive impairment.
“We can’t guarantee you will avoid being infected if you are vaccinated,” Heard said. “We can guarantee you are less likely to be hospitalized and need a ventilator. It’s now been 17, 18 months since we had vaccines. We’re not seeing large numbers of people who are having significant issues with the vaccine.
“That (vaccination) is what’s going to mitigate the continuing spread. That’s what’s going to allow us to go to restaurants and church safely.”
The physician also recommended keeping home testing supplies on hand and using them after being exposed to someone who is infected. If a test is positive, the individual should isolate at home for five days if symptoms are not severe.
They should seek medical advice or treatment if symptoms last for more than five days or include difficulty breathing, high or unrelenting fever or chest pain, Heard said. Having 50% of patients presenting with symptoms testing positive indicates that many more are at home recovering or isolating after positive self-tests.
Also, those who are at high risk or who have underlying health conditions should call a physician early after the onset of symptoms for a prescription of the antiviral medication Paxlovid.
While many people are tired of the message of vaccination, masking up, social distancing and washing hands thoroughly and frequently, they work, and the latest surge is a clear indication the virus is not going away, Heard said. And the continuing spread of the virus to new hosts presents more opportunities for mutations to occur, and a future mutation may not be as benign as the two most currently prevalent variants.
Doctors are not spreading the message to stoke fear, but to keep the public informed about the best options and ways to prevent people experiencing misery or passing it on to others, Heard said.
“I know people are tired,” he said. “I know people are frustrated. I know people want to be free, but freedom means responsibility as well. With the new variant, people are not getting as sick, but it is more easily spread.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.