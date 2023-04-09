The Covid-19 virus may have originated from humans, a Chinese scientist has claimed.

The genetic sequences of viral samples taken from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan -- thought to be the ground zero site of the pandemic -- were "almost identical" to those of patients infected with the coronavirus, suggesting that Covid-19 may have originated from humans, said Tong Yigang of the Beijing University of Chemical Technology.

