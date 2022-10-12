covid.jpeg

Cases of COVID-19 and monkeypox are continuing to decline in Georgia, officials with the state Department of Public Health reported.

 Special Photo: Georgia Health News

ATLANTA — Cases of COVID-19 and monkeypox are continuing to decline in Georgia, officials with the state Department of Public Health reported.

COVID cases in Georgia are down about 80% since mid-August, Dr. Cherie Drenzek, the agency’s epidemiologist and chief science officer, told members of the state Board of Public Health.

Recommended for you

Tags