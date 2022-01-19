COVID numbers spiking for Albany employees, hospitalizations hit 125

ALBANY — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is slamming the area, with the impact felt in hospitalizations, employees home sick or in quarantine. And, officials say, the disease remains deadly.
Over the past week, seven Dougherty County residents who tested positive for the virus have died and two other cases are under investigation as possible COVID cases, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said on Wednesday.
At Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, 125 patients are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID, with more than 60 admitted over the past weekend alone.
About 90 percent of the new cases are thought to be the omicron variant, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, who took part in a coronavirus task force call with other officials on Wednesday morning, said.
On Tuesday, Albany City Manager Steven Carter announced during an Albany City Commission meeting that 118 workers are currently out. Of those, there were 50 confirmed cases of COVID and one employee hospitalized, with the remainder under quarantine.
During his report on Wednesday, Dorough said, Carter told participants that out of 8,864 tests administered over the previous 14-day period 2,512 were positive, a rate of about 30 percent with 410 results pending.
“When you have 10 percent of your work force (sick), it’s going to impact your ability,” Dorough said. “We’ve had some complaints about garbage pickup.”
Also during the call, a representative with the Southwest Public Health District indicated the surge has not hit its peak. The number of Dougherty County residents who have been vaccinated has increased slightly, with 48 percent fully vaccinated and 53 percent who have had at least one shot, compared with 54 percent fully vaccinated and 62 percent partially vaccinated for the state.
With the surge, the city’s face mask mandate is back in effect, with the requirement that individuals wear masks in public settings in most cases.
On Wednesday, 20 Dougherty County employees were out either sick or in quarantine out of about 600 employees, Commissioner Anthony Jones said.
County employees have adapted to continue providing services with the short staffing, Commissioner Victor Edwards said.
“I appreciate the commitment of the employees,” Edwards said. “So I commend these people, and for the folks who are out you hope they get better soon.”
While those who have been infected with omicron have not, on the whole, been as severely ill as those affected by previous variants, Fowler had a message.
“People are still dying,” he said. “This variant is so easy to catch. So many people I know have gotten the virus in the last few weeks.
“I don’t want people to think it’s not anything (serious). We’re probably going to have to learn to live with it, but get vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.